WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets Nearly Sold Out

WWE’s WrestleMania 37 is almost sold out after pre-sale tickets went on-sale Thursday and tickets to the public were released on Friday.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics noted Tickets were still left for Night 1 and Night 2 after being on sale for 30 minutes today. There were just over 1,000 tickets left for each night as of Friday afternoon.

F4Wonline.com noted a lot of people apparently purchased tickets for both nights at one point as the remaining seats were similar for each night. The $1,000 and up tickets were the ones with the most availability.

Combo and single tickets range from $35 – $2,500 and the entry price for the secondary market this year is $67. There will be a total of 25,000 fans in attendance for each night, which will make for 50,000 fans in total.

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions the New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos