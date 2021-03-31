WWE Wrestler Has Quietly Retired

The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a new video that looks at Brian Kendrick’s work for the company outside the ring. During it, it was revealed that Kendrick has retired as an in-ring performer for WWE.

Kendrick has been working as a Producer for the 205 Live brand in recent months. He started out his pro wrestling career by being trained by Shawn Michaels and Rudy Boy Gonzalez and got his start by going by the name, Spanky. He signed a WWE developmental deal where he went to work for Memphis Championship Wrestling. It didn’t work out at the time so he was released and then became a top star in Ring of Honor in addition to his work in Japan’s ZERO-ONE.

Kendrick had several stints with WWE over the years. He most notably had a run with Paul London as the WWE Tag Team Champions and Ezekiel Jackson as his partner. He also spent time in TNA Wrestling. When WWE did the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, he returned to be part of the revived division.

He’s helped train various wrestlers including Eva Marie at his school in California. His last match came on the October 28th edition of 205 Live where he worked a tag team bout.