AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega & Good Brothers vs. Moxley & Young Bucks

By Michael Reichlin


All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This is the final battle of the Wednesday Night War, as NXT moves to Tuesday nights next week.

NXT will have Night 1 of Takeover: Stand & Deliver, so AEW has some stiff competition. That said, AEW has a big lineup announced, including the return of boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson:

Dynamite Preview for April 7th

In addition to whatever AEW has planned with Mike Tyson, the following matches are set for Dynamite:

  • AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will take on Jon Moxley and World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.
  • TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against JD Drake
  • Hangman Page faces Max Caster of The Acclaimed.
  • Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
  • Tay Conti vs. The Bunny
Plus, we’ll get the latest from the Inner Circle after their surprise return and beatdown of the Pinnacle last week.

Join us here later tonight for our AEW Dynamite Results & Takeaways. Until then, check out our AEW News page.

