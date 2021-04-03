Backstage News On Internal Reaction To WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales

The upcoming WrestleMania 37 will be the first WWE event to feature a live audience in over a year and the company is expecting to host 25,000 fans on each night of the show.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided some update on the ticket sales of the event and it reveals that there are still seats available for the show despite the event being less than 10 days away.

According to the report, while most of the tickets were sold in the pre-sale, the company still has about 1,000 tickets left for night one and 809 tickets left for night two.

Some people within the company expected the PPV to be an immediate sellout similar to the recent UFC 261 event in Jacksonville because it’s their first big event to allow a live crowd in attendance in a long time.

However, it didn’t turn out to be the case as there are still tickets left unsold days before the event and there is some disappointment within the company over this situation.

WrestleMania 37 will once again be a two-night event. It will be taking place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The show will be airing on Peacock.