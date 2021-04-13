Charlotte Flair Returns On WWE Raw

Charlotte Flair has made her return to WWE television.

She did so on the April 12th edition of Raw for a promo segment in the first hour. She talked about how she was upset about missing WrestleMania 37 because she’s a true superstar. She said that she wasn’t on the card due to things out of her control.

She listed various things from teaming with and challenging Asuka to Lacey Evans getting pregnant to her father acting like a fool. She called Rhea Ripley a snake. Flair said that no one compares to her and she is the karma that will come upon the women’s division because she is the opportunity.

- Advertisement -

The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn’t known exactly when she tested positive for COVID-19, but she did miss several episodes of Raw.

It was first speculated about what was going on with Flair when she was pulled from advertisements for WrestleMania 37. It was originally reported that WWE had plans for Flair to wrestle Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37. WWE later changed plans and confirmed Ripley would step up to wrestle Asuka at this show.

Flair also had to deal with a misunderstanding with WWE over a false pregnancy test.