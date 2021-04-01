D-Generation X Segment Removed From Peacock’s WWE Network

Peacock has removed a segment featuring members of D-Generation X mocking the Nation of Domination from the WWE Network. The infamous segment from July 6th, 1998 featured members of DX dressed up as members of the Nation of Domination. In addition to dressing up as the members of the faction, blackface was also used. It has been removed from highlight packages from SummerSlam 98.

Peacock has also recently removed the Roddy Piper vs Bad News Brown match from WrestleMania VI. Piper painted half his body black for the match. A segment from the Survivor Series in 2005 featuring Vince McMahon using the N-word has also been removed.

WWE released the following statement to the New York Times regarding the removal of content from the Network.

“Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards.”

Peacock released the below statement:

“[We are] reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices.”

Lance Storm noted on Twitter that the changes to Peacock’s WWE Network also are taking place in the Canadian WWE Network.