Ex-AEW Wrestler Sadie Gibbs Announces Her Retirement

Sadie Gibbs announced on her official Instagram account that she has retired from wrestling.

Gibbs participated on a tour with Stardom in Japan before she joined AEW in 2019. She made her in-ring promotional debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event where she worked the Women’s Casino Battle Royale and ended being one of three women to eliminate Awesome Kong. Gibbs was released from AEW last August.

Gibbs posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, which you can read an excerpt here:

“It’s been a really confusing year and half for me, but I’ve always been good at following my instinct and letting go AND HAVING NOTHING BUT GRACE IN THE PATH AHEAD OF ME.

I’ve decided in order for me to excel in my new endeavours, coaching speaking teaching BEING THE LEADER which I’ve always been.

I have to let go! And set my intentions on what it is I want from my life and where I see long term sustainable fulfilment.

And those doors are opening and it’s about time I conserved all my energy and focus on this new chapter.I will forever be THE AMAZING GRACE! I will forever be the GIRL WHO DID A CORKSCREW SASUKE SPECIAL ! I WILL FOREVER BE #UNDEFINABLE.”

Gibbs had a tryout with WWE in 2017 but wasn’t signed at the time. In addition to her wrestling career, she has a CrossFit, gymnastics, and MMA background.