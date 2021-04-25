Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV



Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion tonight live on pay-per-view. The event is available for purchase at FITE.TV.

History will be made as Impact World Champion Rich Swann battles AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

A HISTORIC main event. 5 championship matches. A grudge match 18 years in the making. Last Man Standing. A STACKED 8-man tag. #IMPACTRebellion has it ALL tonight at 8/7c LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV!



The following matches are scheduled Rebellion:

Impact & TNA World Champion Rich Swann vs AEW Champion Kenny Omega

X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood

Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers

Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards

Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers

Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel