Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion tonight live on pay-per-view. The event is available for purchase at FITE.TV.
History will be made as Impact World Champion Rich Swann battles AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
The following matches are scheduled Rebellion:
- Impact & TNA World Champion Rich Swann vs AEW Champion Kenny Omega
- X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP
- Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood
- Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
- Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers
- Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards
- Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers
- Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel
