Final Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV

By Michael Reichlin
Impact Rebellion
Impact Wrestling: Rebellion


Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion tonight live on pay-per-view. The event is available for purchase at FITE.TV.

History will be made as Impact World Champion Rich Swann battles AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The following matches are scheduled Rebellion:

  • Impact & TNA World Champion Rich Swann vs AEW Champion Kenny Omega
  • X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP
  • Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood
  • Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
  • Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers
  • Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards
  • Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers
  • Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel
