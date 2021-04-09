Karrion Kross Wins WWE NXT Title From Finn Balor

WWE had fans wait to see what would happen when Karrion Kross would challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Title and it didn’t disappoint.

This title match served as the co-main event of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event on Thursday night. A last-minute decision to put this in the co-headliner spot was made. The match had a slow build and increasingly picked up the action. Throughout it, Balor got small bursts of offense and when he did, he targeted the left shoulder of Kross.

There was a span of several minutes where Kross sold. In the end, it was Kross standing tall with the NXT Title after hitting his forearm strike finisher.

They had a confrontation that set up this contest. WWE later booked them as a tag team for a one-off as they challenged NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, but when Balor knocked Scarlett off the apron, things took a turn for the worse as Kross attacked Balor as a result.

This gave Kross the chance to reclaim the title that he never lost as he had beat Keith Lee to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver XXX last August. Unfortunately, Kross suffered a separated shoulder during the match and had to relinquish the title.

WWE needed to crown a new champion so there was a fatal 4-way match that resulted in Balor pinning Adam Cole last September to win the vacant NXT Championship.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross winning the NXT Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.