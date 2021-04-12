List Of Producers For WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches

After all the build and lead-up, WrestleMania 37 is in the books after being held over the course of two nights – Saturday and Sunday – this past weekend from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Peacock.

The first night opened with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retaining the strap against Drew McIntyre while Bianca Belair won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks in the headliner.

On the second night, Rhea Ripley won the Raw Women’s Title from Asuka and in the headliner, Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained the title over Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Pwinsider.com has gathered a list of producers for each match, as seen below:

Night 1

Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was produced by TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre was produced by Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny was produced by Adam Pearce.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Shane Helms.

The New Day vs. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos was produced by Chris Park.

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina was produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon was produced by Michael Hayes.

Night 2