Mauro Ranallo Says Impact Rebellion PPV “Reignited His Passion” For Wrestling

Mauro Ranallo made his return to pro-wrestling commentary at Sunday’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. He called only the high-profile main event match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann.

Ranallo talked about the experience recently on his Maurologue podcast. The former WWE and NXT broadcaster sounds like he had the time of his life.

“I’ve got to tell you, I had a blast working with D-Lo Brown and Matt Striker and what a match between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Unified IMPACT belt-holder Rich Swann in a title-for-title mega main event,” Ranallo said.

- Advertisement -

There is no word on what the future might hold between Impact and Mauro. It sounds as though Ranallo appreciates how he was treated by the company, however. He said Rebellion “reignited his passion” for pro-wrestling.

“A big thank you to Scott D’Amore and all the people at IMPACT Wrestling for making me feel so welcome. It reminded me of, honestly, when I started my career at 16. Yeah, [Rebellion] reignited my passion for professional wrestling.”

Mauro Ranallo in Impact Wrestling

Ranallo called it a “very chill, relaxed atmosphere” with a supportive, respectful locker room. He has been in several pro wrestling locker rooms and feels that Impact has a great mix of decorated veterans and talented up-and-comers.

He also spoke about the positive reaction the PPV has garnered.

“Man, they had their working boots on last night. I thought everyone delivered and from what I understand, the pay-per-view is getting rave reviews, and even more importantly, the pay-per-view buy-rate should be one of the best that IMPACT Wrestling has done in some time. Yeah, it was great to see so many familiar faces and I do hope to get to do it again.”

A link to the full episode is here.