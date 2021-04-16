Mauro Ranallo To Call Kenny Omega vs Rich Swann At Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has announced that Mauro Ranallo will return to pro-wrestling commentary at Rebellion on April 25th. The promotion sent out a press release that Ranallo will call the match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann on the show.

“Swann vs Omega, champion vs champion, title vs title – this match represents everything I love about professional wrestling,” said Ranallo. “I have been fortunate to call these two superstars’ matches in the past and I’m very excited to be part of this historic encounter.”

“This once in a generation title vs title showdown deserves to be called by the once in a generation play-by-play announcer. I’ve known Mauro for over two decades. There are very few people in the world who are as passionate about or know their wrestling history as well as Mauro. This is an historic main event, the world champions of two major organizations putting everything on the line. I’m thrilled that April 25th, at Rebellion, fans will have Mauro’s legendary voice proving the soundtrack to history!”

- Advertisement -

Ranallo and Impact released the following two videos breaking down Swann vs Omega at Rebellion:

Here are the matches scheduled for Rebellion: