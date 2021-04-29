Mickie James Talks Ageism in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently spoke on her GAW TV show about her release from the company and how she feels as though ‘ageism’ is a huge problem in WWE.

As James recently revealed, her belongings were sent back to her by the company via a ‘trash bag.’ This caused major uproar with fans and performers alike, with even Stephanie McMahon and Triple H having to apologise to the Women’s wrestling legend following the incident.

“I think the small-minded mentality sometimes leads to thoughtless behavior,” Mickie began on the GAW TV. “Especially for me, to constantly be presented as old, when I’m 41 and every single male champion has always been my same age or older and has been glorified for those reasons.”

Ageism in WWE

- Advertisement -

“As they should be, they’re f***king amazing” James was quick to mention. “But, why is it different for women? Or why is it different for me? Ageism is a real thing and it’s bulls***.”

“I’m truly grateful for the strides that we [as women] have made” Mickie James continued. “And to be seen as more equal. But it’s simply not true for every single person. Sometimes, that’s unfortunate.”

“I don’t know why I was made to feel like I didn’t deserve [the same treatment]” James concluded. “Because I did everything in my power to be a company girl, and for some reason I was made to feel like I didn’t deserve it.”

Do you want to see Mickie James appear in IMPACT, AEW or NWA? Let us know in the comments