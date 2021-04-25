Nation of Domination Reunion Announced

Ron Simmons, Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and the Godfather will be reuniting for a show in Qatar next year. Qatar Pro Wrestling has a history of bringing in big names from wrestling’s past to their shows. They have not held an event since the onset of the global pandemic, however.

QPW is gearing up to return in 2022. They have announced that on February 26, 2022, they will return for a show at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. The Nation of Domination reunion will take centerstage. The show will stream on FITE.

QPW Press Release On Nation of Domination Reunion

“QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be reunited for the first time in 22 years and will make their first appearance on Qatar. WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Ron Simmons and The Godfather, along with former WWE Intercontinental Champion, D’Lo Brown, will do their first appearance together in over 22 years. This will be for QPW’s SuperSlam 3 on Doha, Qatar.”

The promotion also noted that Bret Hart, Sting, Eric Bischoff, and Booker T will also take part in the show.

“The Nation of Domination will be the special guests for that night. WWE Hall of Famers Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Sting, Eric Bischoff and Booker T are also confirmed for the event.”

QPW Super Slam II can be viewed in the player below: