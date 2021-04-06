New Matches Booked For WWE WrestleMania 37, Updated Card

New matches have been announced for WWE WrestleMania 37. During Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE confirmed the bouts which will take place over the course of both nights.

First up is a Tag Team Turmoil Match that will see Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina battle it out to determine the new challengers for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners of this match will then face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax the following night at WrestleMania 37 for the straps.

Also, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny is now official as the original match was a singles bout between Miz and Bunny. This was reportedly the plan all along.

Finally, WWE confirmed Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match will air on the first night.

WWE’s deleted the tweet now, but this graphic was tweeted out after the match announcement with only four teams but before the backstage segment whereby Billie Kay pitched herself for the match and said Carmella is still reviewing her resume.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/agPn1Sse6s — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) April 6, 2021

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2)

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews – Nigerian Drum Match

WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. TBA