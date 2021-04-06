New Matches Booked For WWE WrestleMania 37, Updated Card

New matches have been announced for WWE WrestleMania 37. During Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE confirmed the bouts which will take place over the course of both nights.
First up is a Tag Team Turmoil Match that will see Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina battle it out to determine the new challengers for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners of this match will then face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax the following night at WrestleMania 37 for the straps.
Also, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny is now official as the original match was a singles bout between Miz and Bunny. This was reportedly the plan all along.
Finally, WWE confirmed Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match will air on the first night.
Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card
Night 1
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2)
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match
Night 2
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews – Nigerian Drum Match
WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. TBA