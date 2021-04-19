Rich Swann Ready For The Match Of His Life Against Kenny Omega At Rebellion

Impact Wrestling champion Rich Swan will battle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega this weekend at Impact’s Rebellion PPV. Swann spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype the match and explained why this is the biggest match of his career.
“The focus is on Kenny Omega, and that’s understandable,” said Swann. “He’s the Best Bout Machine, he’s Dave Meltzer’s favorite wrestler, he’s this seven-star wrestler. Kenny has proven why he deserves this attention. But I’m here, too. I’m also a person that has battled adversity.”
Swann says he was told he would have to retire due to injuries, but he’s still here. He’s faced adversity and has earned the right to be part of this historic match.
“Two world champions from two different companies, repping two different television stations, and we’re about to blow this industry’s roof off,” he said. “I’m going to make this different than any match we’ve ever had in our careers. This is an opportunity I won’t let slip. It’s going to be the match of my life.”
Impact Rebellion PPV
In addition to Swann vs Omega, several other big matches have been booked for the show. The updated lineup is below.
- AEW World Championship vs Impact World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs Rich Swann
- Impact Tag Team Championships
FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
- Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Tenille Dashwood
- X-Division Championship
Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) (c) vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Fire N Flava (c) vs Jordynne Grace & TBA
- Brian Myers vs Matt Cardona
