Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Said To Him During His HOF Induction

Rob Van Dam is now a WWE Hall of Famer. The former WWE Champion spoke to the Battle Cree Enquirer recently about the honor. RVD also noted during the interview that Vince McMahon paid him a special compliment during his induction ceremony.

“I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot,” Van Dam said to the Battle Creek Enquirer. “I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.”

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam continued.

High Praise from Vince McMahon

RVD continued to say that Vince McMahon got up during his speech and said that he changed the style of the business.

“To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine,” RVD said.

Van Dam continued to say he wasn’t sure that he’d ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He’s always appreciated people telling him he deserves it, however.

“I didn’t know if it would ever happen,” Van Dam said. “When people referred to me as a future Hall of Famer, that was a big enough compliment for me, just to know that they saw me with that respect. So now that I actually have that Hall of Fame ring and plaque, and it’s official, it’s a proud moment.”