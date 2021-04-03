Home News WWE News

Roman Reigns and UFC Legend Go Back and Forth on Twitter

The Big Dog gets a challenge from a former 2-division UFC great

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been going back and forth on Twitter with former UFC 2-division Champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier is a massive pro wrestling fan, and he has expressed interest in switching over to WWE in the past.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani, Roman Reigns said that he is able to ‘smash anyone.’ “I’ll smash anybody one-on-one, whether it’s Daniel Bryan, Edge one-on-one. DC one-on-one, I’ll smash ’em all one-on-one, it don’t matter.”

“Get him (Daniel Cormier) from behind the table” Reigns continued. “Get him in the gym, maybe. Maybe he could have a chance, I dunno. It’d be a short story, I’ll tell DC.”

Daniel Cormier vs Roman Reigns

Cormier responded to Reigns on Twitter, saying “Watch your mouth @RomanReignsWWE! I’ll dance with the big dog! @arielhelwani @espnmma @wwe.”

After Reigns replied saying “that announce table has made him soft,” Daniel Cormier seemingly sent out an ‘official’ challenge to the Big Dog.

“My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone” Cormier wrote. “It’s time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin’ you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon, @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog!”

Would you want to see Daniel Cormier in WWE? Let us know in the comments

