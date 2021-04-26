Ryback Says “It’s Perfectly OK” To Not Want Vaccine

Former WWE Superstar Ryback took to Twitter recently to tell people it is “perfectly okay and responsible to not want to get a vaccine.” The 39-year-old has also been responding to people online critical of his stance as well.

“It’s perfectly ok and responsible to not want to get a vaccine. Just like the whole mask deal, don’t let ourselves get distracted and focus our attention on others. Many people haven’t been sick in years because they’ve properly built up their immune systems. Let’s live life!” Ryback wrote.

I support everyone who wants to get them and support everyone who doesn’t want to get them. https://t.co/ImgXSWBmqF — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021

This led to him responding to several people critical of his stance.

I’m not against masks James. The post is in reference to people shaming others for personal decisions. You’re missing the entire point. The post is a positive and telling people to make a decision on what they feel is right, just as we always have. ? https://t.co/WWenoU81pw — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021

I’m all for as many people getting it as possible that want to get it. This is not an anti vaccine post. ? https://t.co/COI28EZOh8 — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021

I am saying I don’t judge people who choose not to get it. I’ve clearly stated this. Sit back and watch people judge over someone who is pro both sides. ? https://t.co/xcp4DjHu9B — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021

Mark Henry vs Ryback

Mark Henry and Ryback ended up in a back-and-forth recently regarding statements Ryback made regarding championships in wrestling. Back in January, Henry spoke about Ryback’s comments and his reputation in wrestling.

“A lot of his peers looked at him as difficult, a lot of his peers looked at him as dangerous,” Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio

Henry also responded to comments Ryback made on Twitter regarding titles in wrestling.

“Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as “Champions”’ Nobody has actually ever won or lost a prop, as scripted physical entertainment is incapable of that. This tweet explains so much though on your tv deal with them,” Ryback wrote.

“The championship is the championship, it’s not a prop and he’s wrong,” said Henry on Busted Open Radio. “I’ve been a world champion in 3 sports and I consider pro-wrestling one of those. Ryback can’t take away what I achieved. You are wrong. Every wrestler that sees your face should walk up to you and say ‘hey, you’re an asshole.’ And I hope you know how to fight for real because you know and I know, there’s a lot of people that would whoop your ass.”

Henry finished by saying, “You owe the wrestling industry an apology. If you don’t, I think that pro-wrestlers all over the world should never give you respect.”