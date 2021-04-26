Ryback Says “It’s Perfectly OK” To Not Want Vaccine

Former WWE Superstar Ryback took to Twitter recently to tell people it is “perfectly okay and responsible to not want to get a vaccine.” The 39-year-old has also been responding to people online critical of his stance as well.
“It’s perfectly ok and responsible to not want to get a vaccine. Just like the whole mask deal, don’t let ourselves get distracted and focus our attention on others. Many people haven’t been sick in years because they’ve properly built up their immune systems. Let’s live life!” Ryback wrote.
This led to him responding to several people critical of his stance.
Mark Henry vs Ryback
Mark Henry and Ryback ended up in a back-and-forth recently regarding statements Ryback made regarding championships in wrestling. Back in January, Henry spoke about Ryback’s comments and his reputation in wrestling.
“A lot of his peers looked at him as difficult, a lot of his peers looked at him as dangerous,” Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio
Henry also responded to comments Ryback made on Twitter regarding titles in wrestling.
“Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as “Champions”’ Nobody has actually ever won or lost a prop, as scripted physical entertainment is incapable of that. This tweet explains so much though on your tv deal with them,” Ryback wrote.
“The championship is the championship, it’s not a prop and he’s wrong,” said Henry on Busted Open Radio. “I’ve been a world champion in 3 sports and I consider pro-wrestling one of those. Ryback can’t take away what I achieved. You are wrong. Every wrestler that sees your face should walk up to you and say ‘hey, you’re an asshole.’ And I hope you know how to fight for real because you know and I know, there’s a lot of people that would whoop your ass.”
Henry finished by saying, “You owe the wrestling industry an apology. If you don’t, I think that pro-wrestlers all over the world should never give you respect.”