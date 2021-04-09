Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Will Headline WrestleMania Night 1

With WrestleMania 37 being held over the course of two nights, there will have to be two main events.

Many people believed that Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title would headline the first night due to that being the top program on Monday Night Raw. There’s been a movement among fans on social media to let WWE know that they think Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title should fit that role.

It appears that has worked as Stephanie McMahon confirmed Banks vs. Belair will headline the first night while speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast.

- Advertisement -

“Sasha and Bianca, who is newer, are going to be headlining night one of WrestleMania. That’s going to be special and spectacular. I can’t wait to see their match.”

McMahon continued by noting that she always knew Banks could be right at the top and she has that ‘it’ factor because she shines. McMahon mentioned she’s very excited for Sasha to have this moment.

Finally, McMahon brought up hearing among fans that Bayley and Banks have been credited for carrying things during the pandemic with their storyline and she thinks they’ve done just that. Thus, she’s grateful to them for doing so.

Although not confirmed, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match is believed to be the main event for the second night.