The Miz Wants To Be Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat

The Miz believes he would be perfect in the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat. The latest installment in the film/video game franchise was released recently but the Cage character does not appear in it. Assuming the character is brought back at some point, The Miz would like to portray him.

The Miz took to Twitter to make his case.

No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde pic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

Xavier Woods expressed that he likes this potential casting choice:

I really REALLY agree with this — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) April 24, 2021

Co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon also seems interested in Miz’s idea:

Guy makes a compelling case ?? https://t.co/pasFn3LiNn — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 24, 2021

The film appears to be quite popular amongst wrestlers. It was released in the United States on April 23rd. Miro saw to it that some from the AEW roster were treated to an early screening, however.

“Thanks for the movie King of the boys !” wrote Stu Grayson in response on Twitter.

“MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe,” reads a description of the film.

It is the first Mortal Kombat film in close to 25 years. The last installment was Mortal Kombat: Annihilation released in 1997. An animated film, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, was released last year on April 14th, 2020.