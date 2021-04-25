The Miz Wants To Be Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat

The Miz believes he would be perfect in the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat. The latest installment in the film/video game franchise was released recently but the Cage character does not appear in it. Assuming the character is brought back at some point, The Miz would like to portray him.
The Miz took to Twitter to make his case.
Xavier Woods expressed that he likes this potential casting choice:
Co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon also seems interested in Miz’s idea:
The film appears to be quite popular amongst wrestlers. It was released in the United States on April 23rd. Miro saw to it that some from the AEW roster were treated to an early screening, however.
“Thanks for the movie King of the boys !” wrote Stu Grayson in response on Twitter.
“MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe,” reads a description of the film.
It is the first Mortal Kombat film in close to 25 years. The last installment was Mortal Kombat: Annihilation released in 1997. An animated film, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, was released last year on April 14th, 2020.