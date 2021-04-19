The Real Reason Why WWE Released Samoa Joe

There are few wrestlers out there who have such a rapport with the fans as Samoa Joe. From his legendary run with ROH to his somewhat hindered tenure with WWE, Joe has always been a fan favourite despite being a heel for his entire career. In fact, he was turning face for the first time just before his recent layoff due to a concussion.

When news broke last week that Joe had been removed from the RAW broadcast team, many speculated that the submission machine would be making a return to the ring. They may have been right. It just won’t be in a WWE one, as the star was cut from the roster a few days later in what is now the annual post-Wrestlemania slim down.

Joe was gracious in his departure from the company, but his recent hiatus must have been frustrating for him.

Samoa Joe Still Has Enough Gas in the Tank for One More Run

At 42 years old, Samoa’s Joe’s best years may be behind him. Yet to hear his release from WWE looks to be because they felt he was over the hill is shocking. Citing age and injuries as being too much of a liability to keep him on the roster. At least that is the reason for his departure as given by Dave Meltzer in his most recent newsletter.

“But perhaps WWE believes with his age and injuries, he wouldn’t be, similar to not competing to keep Jay Reso (Christian Cage).”

It is a mind-boggling decision to many. Even if there were no plans to give Joe a title run, there are a great many potential matchups that would have stolen the show. Not forgetting the experience he brings behind the scenes.

AEW is the most likely place for Joe to head. He must first serve the obligatory 90 days no-compete clause. Wherever Joe does go, legions of fans are sure to follow. One thing is for sure, we have no seen the last of Joe in a wrestling ring.