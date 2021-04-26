Thunder Rosa To Face Off With Dave LaGreca For Mission Pro Wrestling

Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling promotion is running an event in Buda, Texas on May 1st. Rosa will be performing on the show and will be involved in a “face-off” with the host of Busted Open Radio, Dave LaGreca. The event will be streamed through the Title Match Network.

The radio host has been busy preparing for the show. Impressively, LaGreca demonstrated that he can do 800 push-ups in the below video:

Tickets for the event range from $10 to $50. The last event thrown by MPW was on March 20th and featured the debut of Nyla Rosa. The all-female promotion’s champion is currently La Rosa Negra. She won a tournament last year to become the inaugural champion, beating Lacey Ryan in the finals in a best 2 of 3 falls match.

Thunder Rosa’s match against Dave LaGreca comes on the heels of her headlining Dynamite in a Lights Out match against Britt Baker. Rosa commented on the backstage reaction to that match on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

“It’s one of those moments where you cannot fake it,” said Rosa “I was already crying at the end of the match because of all the things that I felt and all the things I’ve been through in the last 7 months. Just coming to a new place and knowing that you are ruffling some feathers and you know that you have to work really hard to show that you are one of the best talents and that’s why they brought you here.”