Toru Yano Sets a Wild Stipulation for his Match with Evil

NJPW fans were given the chance to vote for the stipulation in the upcoming fight between Toru Yano and Evil. Both Yano and Evil picked their desired match and the vote was opened to the NJPW universe.

Evil suggested a darkness match, stipulating the lights to be turned on and off at thirty second intervals, until the three-minute mark. Following that, the lights would cut out for thirty seconds every three minutes.

Toru Yano suggested a Creation of Darkness Blindfold match, stipulating that a blinding hood be hung from each corner post. The wrestlers much first attempt to place the hood over their opponent. From then on normal rules exist with victor coming via pinfall or submission.

An the winner is…Toru Yano

- Advertisement -

The winner with 51.58% of the votes was Toru Yano and his creation of darkness blindfold match.

This stipulation is certainly an interesting one. Given that Yano is such a master of sneaky style that even Rocky Romero can be seen taking notes at his matches, you have to wonder what sort of cheeky deviousness Yano will be looking to spring on the former LIF member.

On paper, a matchup between the two should be a no brainer. However, if Yano has proven anything during his tenure with New Japan it is that he can beat absolutely anybody on his day. Just ask Tanahashi.

While many may laugh him off as a fool, Yano is a seasoned professional. When it comes to putting on matches that are shall we say less than traditional, he proves that perhaps he is truly the ace of New Japan.