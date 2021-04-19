Update Regarding Mia Yim On The Main Roster

While MACE and T-Bar are still on RAW, they are no longer being led by Mustafa Ali as members of Retribution. They are also no longer flanked by Reckoning, the Retribution character portrayed by Mia Yim. With Yim now no longer part of the group, some fans have been wondering what comes next for her.

According to a report from PW Insider, Mia Yim is expected to become part of the Smackdown roster. Details such as when she’ll debut and if she will be keeping the Reckoning persona are not immediately available, however.

Yim was originally called up to the main roster in the fall of 2020 with Retribution.

Mia Yim In WWE

32-year-old Mia Yim signed with WWE in late 2018 after performing in the Mae Young Classic. She would spend the next two years in NXT, which included a shot at Shayna Baszler and the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver: Toronto II in 2019.

Mia Yim Championship Statistics:

1x Knockouts Champion (Impact/TNA)

Queen of the Knockouts Winner (Impact/TNA)

1x Shine Champion

1x Shine Tag Team Champions w/ Leva Bates

Shine Tag Team Title Tournament Winner (2014)

1x DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion

Yim celebrated her 32nd birthday recently on April 16th. According to her post below, she couldn’t have asked for a better birthday celebration: