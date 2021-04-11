What Happened After WrestleMania Went Off The Air?

Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 is in the books and history has been made. Bianca Belair is the new Smackdown Women’s Champion after defeating Sasha Banks in the main event. The show ended on the WWE Network/Peacock with Belair celebrating with the title. There was more that took place than what the fans at home saw, however.

As captured by fan-recorded videos, while Belair was celebrating, her husband Montez Ford joined her in the ring. Ford would celebrate with her before again leaving the ring to allow Belair to celebrate on her own once again. She then went to her family who was ringside and celebrated with them as well. Finally, she made her way up the ramp and eventually to the back.

Immediately after Night 1 of #WrestleMania went off air, Montez Ford joined his wife Bianca Belair in the ring to celebrate her winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship.



(via @DABrewerWWE) pic.twitter.com/ukG8JjQ8es — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) April 11, 2021

Other fans caught video of the defeated Sasha Banks enjoying Belair’s post match celebration.

Incredible ? Sasha Banks just smiling and happy after her lost. Just knowing she Main evented #WrestleMania accomplishing her dream alongside Bianca Belair.. pic.twitter.com/lfIhYCXGct — Macho T ? #WWE2K22 (@ItsMachoT) April 11, 2021

What Did Bobby Lashley Do After Defending His WWE Championship?

Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre last night. Following his match, and after cameras had cut away from him, Lashley is reported by Fightful to have gone to the endzone area of the field and bowed to the fans.

Following his victory in the night’s opening contest, Lashley took to Twitter to post the following: