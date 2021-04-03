WrestleMania 37 Title Match Stipulation Announced, Updated Card

While no new matches were announced during the show, this week’s episode of SmackDown still featured a couple of big WrestleMania announcements including the addition of a stipulation to a title match on the PPV.

Sami Zayn had announced last week that Logan Paul will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show. The episode saw the YouTube star being featured in a segment with the former US champion.

During the segment, Sami asked Paul to be his guest at the upcoming WrestleMania event and the celebrity guest accepted this proposal.

Though Kevin Owens attacked Zayn before he could end the segment. Things then ended with Sami Zayn recovering from the attack while a shocked Logan Paul stood in the ring.

This wasn’t the only WrestleMania announcement made during the show. Apollo Crews revealed in a backstage segment that his IC championship match with Big E will now be a Nigerian Drum match.

Crews explained that the match will have no rules and limitations, just the beatings loud enough to sound like the beating of the drums. Based on the description, it essentially seems to be a No DQ match.

WrestleMania 37 will take place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11. After the latest announcements, here is the updated card for the show:

WrestleMania 37 Night One Matches

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside. SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman Singles Match: The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest Singles Match: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 37 Night Two Matches