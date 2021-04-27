WWE Makes Change To Top Title Match At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has made a change to the scheduled Universal Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Originally, Bobby Lashley was supposed to defend the Universal Title against Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match. However, on Monday’s Raw, Strowman beat McIntyre in the main event to earn the right to be added to the match and make it a triple threat match.

On this show, Strowman and McIntyre argued at the start. First, Strowman beat Mace and T-Bar in a handicap match only for it to be turned back into the originally advertised tag team match that saw Mace and T-Bar go over via count out.

Strowman went to WWE official Adam Pearce later on and demanded a match with McIntyre in the headliner and if he won then he would be added to the WrestleMania Backlash title match. That happened after McIntyre was distracted by Lashley, MVP, T-Bar and Mace, so now it’s a three-way.

WWE holds the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, which will air on Peacock.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley is the only other title match confirmed for this show.