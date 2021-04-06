WWE Money In The Bank and Backlash PPV Dates Revealed

The dates for WWE‘s Money In The Bank and Backlash PPV events have reportedly now been decided.

PWInsider recently noted that Money In the Bank will take place on Sunday, May 16. Backlash is currently scheduled for Sunday, June 20.

Money In The Bank and Backlash will be the first two PPV events to take place from the WWE ThunderDome in Yuengling Center. This will be new ‘home ground’ for WWE after ‘Mania at Raymond James Stadium. The new ThunderDome will be housed on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL.

WWE is expected to be at Yuengling Center until early August. It has not yet been confirmed if the company plans on having PPV events scattered around the country as everything begins to open up again following the year plus of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No other PPV events have been confirmed at the time of writing. SummerSlam is still expected to take place in August, but the venue has not as of yet been finalised.