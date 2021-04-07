WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Final Card

The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event will take place over the course of two nights – Wednesday, April 7th (airing on USA Network) and Thursday, April 8th (Peacock broadcast).

The company has already officially announced the main events of both nights that take place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez will headline the first night while WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross will go down the following night.

This show marks the second special for the yellow brand in 2021, which features a stacked lineup. As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on both nights.

Here are the final cards:

Stand & Deliver: Night 1

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight – Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

Night 2

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin – Cruiserweight Title Unification Ladder Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly – Unsanctioned Match

North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indie Heartwell

What are your thoughts on this card and the feuds that WWE is presenting to their fans? Sound off in the comment section.