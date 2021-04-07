WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 Predictions

The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event will take place over the course of two nights, tonight Wednesday, April 7th (airing on USA Network) and Thursday, April 8th (Peacock broadcast).

The company has already officially announced the main events of both nights that take place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez will headline the first night while WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross will go down the following night.

This show marks the second special for the yellow brand in 2021, which features a stacked lineup. As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on both nights.

Here’s the full card for Night 1 of the event:

Stand & Deliver: Night 1

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight – Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Pete Dunne vs KUSHIDA

Here are Jake’s predictions for the opening night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – MINUS Pete Dunne vs KUSHIDA…because honestly someone forgot it was on the card tonight.

Pete Dunne to win by the way.

