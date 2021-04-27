WWE RAW Results (4/26): WWE Title Match Set For WrestleMania Backlash, Lashley Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. Braun Stowman teamed up with Drew McIntyre to begin the show but wound up facing McIntyre in the main event. If Strowman won the match, he would be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

RAW Results (4/26)

Mace & T-Bar def. Braun Strowman & Drew McIntyre New Day & Damian Priest def. The Miz, Jaxson Ryker, Elias Riddle & Randy Orton def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley def. Naomi, Lana, Asuka Charlotte Flair def. Mandy Rose Braun Strowman def. Drew McIntyre to earn his way into the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Strowman Attacked McIntyre

- Advertisement -

Braun Strowman challenged Mace and T-Bar in a Handicap match to begin the show. Strowman launched T-Bar to the corner and beat him down. Braun knocked Mace off the ring apron and hit T-Bar with a splash. Mace tagged in and attacked Braun from behind.

Mace unloaded several strikes to Braun’s midsection and then leveled him with a kick to the face. Mace and T-Bar then brought Strowman to the corner and took turns stomping on him until the referee called for the bell. Mace and T-Bar kept attacking Strowman until Drew McIntyre rushed the ring. Drew and Strowman Clotheslined Mace and T-Bar to the outside as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Mace & T-Bar faced McIntyre & Strowman in a tag team match. Mace and T-Bar isolated McIntyre in the corner and took turns stomping on him. Mace connected with a slam and went for the cover but McIntyre was able to kick out at two.

McIntyre battled back and tagged in Strowman. T-Bar tagged in and Strowman greeted him with a massive shoulder tackle. Braun went for a Spear but T-Bar got out of the way and Strowman crashed into the ring post. McIntyre tagged in and hit T-Bar with a Neckbreaker.

McIntyre climbed to the top rope and leveled T-Bar with a Flying Clothesline. Drew hit an awesome Future Shock DDT but Mace broke up the cover at two. Drew accidentally hit Strowman with a Clothesline outside the ring. T-Bar threw McIntyre into the barricade and got back into the ring at the count of nine. McIntyre didn’t make it and Mace & T-Bar won via countout. After the match, Braun Strowman got pissed off and planted McIntyre with a Running Powerslam. It was later announced that Strowman will face McIntyre in the main event. If Braun won the match he would be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

"If you beat @DMcIntyreWWE, you're added to the match.' – @ScrapDaddyAP



If @BraunStrowman wins tonight it will be a Triple Threat Match for the @WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash! pic.twitter.com/YuTgD1wXfN — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 27, 2021

New Day & Damian Priest Picked Up A Win

The Miz and John Morrison came to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. Miz promoted his documentary on the network and his reality TV show following RAW. Elias and Ryker joined Miz and Morrison in the ring. Elias strummed his guitar as Miz said that they are here in honor of Bad Bunny selling out his tour in a couple minutes. The Miz took full credit for Bad Bunny’s success and Morrison complained about Bad Bunny not offering them tickets.

Miz and Morrison said that they have their own concert and Elias called them geniuses. Elias dedicated the performance to Shane McMahon and played an acoustic version of “Hey Hey Hop Hop”. Damian Priest interrupted and joked about Miz losing to Bad Bunny at WrestleMania.

Damian was joined by New Day and Woods brought a guitar case with him. Priest and New Day then opened the guitar case and revealed a bunch of tomatoes. They then hurled the tomatoes at Miz, Morrison, Elias, and Ryker as RAW went to a commercial break.

Elias, Ryker. and The Miz faced New Day & Damian Priest in a 6-man tag team match. Ryker hit Woods with a Body Slam and went for the cover but Xavier was able to kick out a two. Elias tagged in and hit Woods with an uppercut. Woods connected with a forearm to the face for a near fall and then tripped up The Miz when he tagged in.

Kofi tagged in and hit Miz with a Bulldog for a two count. Woods tagged in and hit an Elbow Drop for a two count. Damian Priest and Jaxson Ryker then locked up in the middle of the ring. Ryker applied a Headlock but Priest escaped and hit a Dropkick. Ryker went for a kick but Priest blocked it.

Kingston tagged in and Clotheslined Elias out of the ring. Back in the ring, Kofi hit a Crossbody on Elias for a near fall. When RAW returned from a break, The Miz unloaded several punches to Kofi’s face. John Morrison then smooshed a tomato in Kingston’s face as Miz distracted the referee.

Elias tagged in and got Kofi in a Headlock. Elias then connected with a forearm to the face for a two count. Kofi spent the next several minutes getting his ass kicked until finally he hit The Miz with an SOS. Damian tagged in and hit Elias with a Clothesline for a two count.

Priest climbed to the top rope and hit a kick to the face but Miz broke up the cover. Xavier leaped of the top rope but Elias caught him with a knee to the face for a two count. Kofi hit Ryker with a Dropkick off the top rope for a two count. Priest flipped onto Miz and Morrison outside the ring as Woods rolled up Ryker for the pinfall victory.

Sonya Deville Lifted Charlotte’s Suspension

Sonya Deville let Charlotte Flair into the ThunderDome tonight despite her suspension for attacking an official last week.

Charlotte joined Sonya and the referee in the ring. Sonya rolled footage of Charlotte attacking the referee last week and Deville claimed that Adam Pearce‘s decision was rushed. Flair apologized to WWE management, the WWE Universe, and to the referee. Charlotte claimed that instinct just took over and she is here tonight to right the wrongs that she committed.

Flair apologized for “manhandling” the referee last week. The referee accepted the apology and said that he didn’t see Rhea Ripley interfere. Sonya officially lifted Charlotte’s suspension and said that Eddie will referee the match. Charlotte noted that Eddie just admitted that it was his mistake and forced him to apologize. Adam Pearce got annoyed with Sonya Deville backstage. Sonya tried to apologize but Pearce didn’t believe her

Humberto Carrillo Got Revenge On Sheamus

United States Champion Sheamus came to the ring for another Open Challenge. Sheamus noted that the title will not be on the line in the match. Humberto Carrillo answered the challenge again and Sheamus hit him with a cheap shot. Sheamus beat Carrillo down but Humberto battled back. Carrillo sent Sheamus out of the ring with a Back Body Drop and then knocked him off the apron with a Dropkick. Carrillo followed it up with a Suicide Dive that sent Sheamus tumbling over the announce table.

Lashley Vowed To Leave Backlash As WWE Champion

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returned and made his way to the ring with MVP. Lashley boasted about retaining the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and making Drew McIntyre pass out via the Hurt Lock. Lashley said it felt good to get the respect from the fans in attendance and compared Drew McIntyre to a piece of bubblegum stuck on his shoe.

Lashley vowed to beat McIntyre again at WrestleMania Backlash and complained about the possibility of this becoming a Triple Threat match. MVP said that Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty champion and he deserves to be consulted on any decision. Lashley added that it would be disrespectful and MVP agreed.

MVP said that Lashley lost the US Title in a Triple Threat match and he wasn’t pinned. MVP claimed that it wasn’t fair and Lashley said he could beat McIntyre and Strowman one on one at any time. Lashley vowed to leave Backlash as WWE Champion anyway to end the promo.

RKBro def. Alexander & Benjamin

Randy Orton approached Riddle backstage and said he underestimated him last week. Orton said he kind of liked the idea of team RKBro and arranged a tag team match tonight.

Riddle and Orton battled Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander tonight. Alexander and Benjamin controlled the action early and isolated Riddle in the ring. Riddle connected with a kick to Shelton’s face and tagged in Orton. Randy leveled Benjamin with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Powerslam.

Orton geared up for the RKO as Shelton stumbled to his feet. Alexander went for a Splash but Orton countered with an RKO out of nowhere. Orton set up for the Draping DDT but Riddle pleaded for the tag. Orton hit the DDT and Riddle tagged in. Riddle hit the Floating Bro for the pinfall victory. Riddle posed like Orton and Randy smiled after the match.

Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler Picked Up A Win

Asuka, Naomi, Lana faced Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in a 6-woman tag team match to begin the final hour of this week’s RAW. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke distracted Nia early and she fell down outside the ring. Reginald then awkwardly helped her up in a lame attempt at humor as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Asuka hit Ripley with a Hip Attack and then leveled Baszler with a shoulder tackle. Asuka delivered Double Knees to Nia and a Dropkick to Shayna for a two count. Baszler connected with a knee to the face and dragged Asuka to the corner.

Nia tagged in and slammed Asuka to the canvas and dropped an elbow for a two count. Asuka escaped and tagged Naomi in. Naomi hit Nia with a Crossbody and unloaded some punches. Naomi connected with a kick to the face and went for the cover but Shayna broke it up at two.

Reginald hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Jax capitalized with a punch. Ripley tagged in and slammed Naomi to the canvas. Ripley went for the cover but Asuka broke it up at two. Ripley threw Asuka out of the ring and Lana tagged in. Rhea hit the Riptide on Naomi but turned around into a Crossbody from Lana for a two count.

Lana hit Double Knees but Ripley popped right up. Lana rolled up Rhea for a two count as Jax leveled Asuka outside the ring. Ripley slammed Lana to the mat and Nia tagged in. Jax hit a Leg Drop for the pinfall victory. Sonya Deville then confronted Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke backstage. Sonya told Mandy Rose that Charlotte Flair needed an opponent and that match is next.

Alexa Bliss Warned The RAW Roster

Another episode of Alexa’s Playground aired tonight. Bliss said that everyone can have a Lily of their own and all you have to do is ask nicely. Alexa told everyone to look into her eyes and to think dark thoughts. Alexa instructed people to think twisted thoughts and to repeat “Lily, Lily, Lily”. Bliss added to picture something peaceful and then a screaming Lily popped up on the screen. Alexa laughed and said it is time to unleash Lily to play with the rest of WWE. Bliss said to not blame her for what happens next and that Lily made her do it.

Charlotte Flair def. Mandy Rose

Charlotte Flair faced Mandy Rose tonight. Eddie Orengo was once again the official for the match as Charlotte requested and Dana Brooke was ringside. Charlotte tried to use the ropes for leverage during a cover but Dana broke it up. Mandy drove Charlotte to the corner but Flair battled back with a knee to the face.

Mandy connected with a Dropkick off the top rope and went for the cover but Flair kicked out at two. Charlotte got frustrated with the referee again after hitting a big boot for a two count. Flair complained about the referee’s count and claimed it was slow. Mandy rolled up Charlotte for a two count and followed it up with a kick to the face for another near fall. Charlotte then hit Natural Selection for the pinfall victory.

Braun Strowman Earned His Way Into The Title Match At WrestleMania Backlash

Strowman battled McIntyre in this week’s main event. Strowman controlled the match early and sent Drew to the apron. McIntyre punched Braun in the face and made his way to the top rope. Strowman caught him at the top and slammed him to the mat. Braun then knocked Strowman out of the ring and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s theme hit. Lashley made his way to the entrance ramp with MVP as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Strowman launched McIntyre into the turnbuckle as MVP and Lashley were seated next to the commentary table. Strowman hit a massive Powerbomb and went for the cover but McIntyre was able to kick out at two. Strowman perched McIntyre up on the top turnbuckle and connected with a right hand to the face.

Braun joined Drew on the top rope and planted him with a Superplex for another two count. Strowman clubbed McIntyre across the chest and hit a Splash in the corner of the ring. Lashley hopped on the ring apron as Strowman was about to hit the Running Powerslam. MVP did the same and McIntyre capitalized on the distraction. Mace & T-Bar then hopped on the ring apron and Strowman hit the Running Powerslam for the pinfall victory. Braun Strowman will now be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.