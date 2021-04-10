WWE WrestleMania 37 Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

The card for the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company has confirmed that WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair will headline the first night. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match is believed to be the headliner of the second night.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 7 PM EST.

Final WWE WrestleMania 37 Card

Night 1

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – Main Event

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2)

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat Match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews – Nigerian Drum Match

WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. TBA