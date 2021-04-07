WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage Construction Underway (Photos)

We are just a few days away from WWE’s next big show and construction has begun from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for WrestleMania 37.
As the event gets closer, more photos of the stage getting set up will surface. A pirate ship has been constructed, which will be part of the stage. You can see early photos here:
WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021. It will be broadcasted on Peacock.
Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card
Night 1
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
- Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2)
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match
Night 2
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews – Nigerian Drum Match
- WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. TBA
- Advertisement -