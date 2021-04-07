WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage Construction Underway (Photos)

We are just a few days away from WWE’s next big show and construction has begun from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for WrestleMania 37.

As the event gets closer, more photos of the stage getting set up will surface. A pirate ship has been constructed, which will be part of the stage. You can see early photos here:

Latest look inside Raymond James Stadium ahead of Wrestlemania 37 courtesy of @WFLA pic.twitter.com/eaD9uefTWM — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 7, 2021

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021. It will be broadcasted on Peacock.

Night 1

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2)

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match

Night 2

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews – Nigerian Drum Match

WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. TBA