Daniel Bryan’s WWE Contract Has Expired

According to multiple sources inside and outside of WWE, Daniel Bryan’s contract with the company reportedly expired last week. That date would tie up very well with the title-versus-career match he had with Roman Reigns last week on Smackdown.

It would be strange for a superstar with the following and career of Daniel Bryan to run his contract, lose a career match and then not have any sort of farewell. However, that appears as if it could be the case.

That being said, just because his contract has expired, it does not mean he hasn’t re-signed or will re-sign shortly. This could also be a clever piece of storytelling. Designed to give Daniel the time off he talked about after his Wrestlemania appearance this year.

It would be a lacklustre way for Daniel Bryan to leave WWE, despite strong booking in his final matches.

Many fans were led to believe his contract ran until September. Yet Daniel Bryan himself quelled that rumour during an interview with TV Line just before his final match.

“It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date ‘September,’ and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September,”

Could We See Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson Back on the Indie Scene?

Daniel Bryan also made some very interesting comments later in the interview about what his wrestling plans could entail. Making a big point about being an independent contractor.

“One of the coolest things about wrestling, and just be being an independent contractor in general, is that you can say, ‘Well, I really only want to do this amount of work.’”

Either way, it looks as if Daniel Bryan is planning on taking a break to spend time with family and give his neck a rest. However, his words definitely speak of a man who is not yet completely done with in-ring competition.