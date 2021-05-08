EC3 Shares Update After Hospitalization

EC3 announced on social media last month that he had been hospitalized and now he has written a long blog to detail the situation.

He had been dealing with an infection that has caused him to miss out on work for the past month. The severe infection happened months after he had COVID-19 last year. He cited a torn toe tendon procedure and a cut suffered during a match.

“A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a swelling developing in my arm, and in other areas of my body,” he wrote. Paying it very little attention while using bro-science and internet diagnosis, I continued my daily missions and the overwhelming burdens I place upon myself in training, performing, business, and creative endeavors. When I thought about getting it looked at professionally, another thing would come up that I’d give priority.

This repeated and I lived life normally, consistently going, no rest,” he continued. “Finally, after an attempt at some athletic based therapy, my arm became a gigantic, swollen, horrifying, ungodly, painful atrocity and I went to the ER. Next thing I knew, words like cellulitis, staph, and stenosis were thrown around, I was being pumped full of fluids, antibiotics, and morphine, and was in an ambulance to my STAYCATION DESTINATION, Advent Health Downtown Orlando.”

He continued by noting that for 10 days, he shut down both physically and mentally.

“It was a reminder of both a childhood spent very ill, and a career spent where when things were very promising, began to reach an apex, and accomplishments being achieved I would drasticly be shattered with catastrophic injuries (torn ligaments, tendons, concussions etc.) Completely unforeseen. Completely unnecessary.”

EC3 added that he is at home now where he can continue to heal and rest. He also circled three dates on his calendar with the first date being May 27th.

EC3 has not wrestled since April 9 where he lost to Moose by DQ at a Game Changer Wrestling event.