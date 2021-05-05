Raquel Gonzalez to Defend NXT Women’s Championship against Mercedes Martinez

NXT has a reputation for laying on big matches for its weekly show. Next week will be no different, as current NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez defends her crown against Mercedes Martinez.

The rivalry between Raquel Gonzalez and Mercedes Martinez has been building for months. It actually dates back to before Gonzalez won the belt back at NXT: Stand and Deliver.

This bout will mark the first title defence for Raquel Gonzalez, and despite the tenacity of her opponent you have to say she is the clear favourite to pick up the win. However, it cannot be forgotten that the previous time Gonzalez held gold, she lost it in the first defence. Granted, that was for the NXT women’s tag team titles, but a defeat like that surely lingers in the mind.

- Advertisement -

Raquel Gonzales has risen through the NXT ranks, building quite the name for herself in recent months. She will be eager to cement her legacy with a solid performance next Tuesday and a long run as NXT champion. Moreover, she has an ace up her sleeve in the form of Dakota Kai. In a recent reversal of roles, Kai now has the chance to repay her former muscle for all the times she came to her aid.

One thing that is for certain, the match between the pair will be a banger of a fight, between two of the toughest, baddest women on the NXT roster right now. This match should also end the feud and leave Raquel Gonzalez open to a new rival. Then eyes must turn to the woman she has in her corner. How long will Gonzalez be able to trust her friend Dakota Kai?