Rumor Killer on Tessa Blanchard & NXT’s Diamond Mine Vignette

WWE recent aired a mysterious vignette on NXT programming touting the arrival of the Diamond Mine.

Amid speculation that the Diamond Mine has something to do with former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, Fightful Select reports that the Diamond Mine is unrelated to the controversial performer.

Blanchard has used diamond imagery in the past, which is likely how people made this assumption. Per Fightful, “a WWE source, when asked, did not want fans expecting Blanchard to be the act or a part of it, but understood how the misconception could happen.”

WWE is looking to keep the identity of the person (or people) behind the Diamond Mine as close-to-the-vest as possible. If you haven’t already seen the vignette, check it out below:

Tessa Blanchard was at one point considered one of the top female wrestlers in the world. With rumors persisting that she is ‘difficult to work with’ and allegations of racism, her star power and marketability have greatly diminished over the past year.

As we reported exclusively last week, Tessa Blanchard and husband Daga have been negotiating AEW. The talks have been ongoing for over a month, despite other outlets refuting the story.