WWE Confirms Eva Marie’s Return In Vignette On Raw

WWE has confirmed the rumors of the return of Eva Marie during Monday’s episode of Raw.

The company aired a vignette on the show and used the tag line at the end of the teaser that was “Eva-Lution.” She also had a simple yet effective reaction to the video airing via Twitter:

News of her return was reported several months ago as she had signed a deal with the promotion to return. She inked the deal in September and was backstage at shows in October. However, she hadn’t been used up to this point. She was listed on the company’s internal roster but had not been assigned to a brand.

She first signed with WWE back in 2013 where she was used on the E! Network’s Total Divas show and later got a big push in NXT then on the main roster.

She left WWE years ago to pursue a career in Hollywood. She has stated in the past that she would like to come back to WWE to help others in the company. As it stands right now, there’s no word yet whether she will be wrestling or if she will be used in a managerial role.