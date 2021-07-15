AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1 Results: Coffin Match, Cody & Malakai Black

Night 1 of Fyter Fest aired live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Darby Allin faced Ethan Page in a Coffin Match in the main event. A new promo for AEW new show Rampage also aired during tonight’s show.

Fyter Fest Night 1 Results:

Jon Moxley def. Karl Anderson to retain the IWGP US Championship Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship Christian Cage def. Matt Hardy Yuka Sakazaki def. Penelope Ford Darby Allin def. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Moxley Retained & Will Face Lance Archer In A Texas Death Match Next Week

Jon Moxley defended the IWGP US Championship against Karl Anderson. Eddie Kingston attacked Doc Gallows outside the ring before the match. Moxley beat Anderson down to start off the match but Karl battled back with an uppercut. Anderson shoved Moxley to the corner and him with with a chop across the chest.

Anderson sent Moxley to the apron and leveled him with a boot to the face that knocked the champ out of the ring. Moxley got back in and connected with a massive Superplex. Jon took back control and connected with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lance Archer cut a promo and it was announced that he will face Moxley next week in a Texas Death match.

Later on the show, Moxley said that there is only one boogeyman in NJPW and AEW. Moxley added that Archer will be Texas dead next week in Dallas.

Team Taz Betrayed Brian Cage

Brian Cage defended the FTW Championship against Ricky Starks. Cage sent Starks to the corner and charged but Ricky hopped to the apron. Cage crashed into the turnbuckle and Starks made his way to the top rope. Starks hit a Dropkick and posed in the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

Starks grabbed the FTW Championship outside the ring but Cage attacked him. Rickey connected with a Clothesline and the action returned to the ring. Cage hit a Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Starks got his boot on the bottom rope. Brian followed it up with a massive Powerbomb for a near fall. Team Taz interfered and Powerhouse Hobbs hit Cage with the FTW Championship. Starks hit a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Cody Called Out Malakai Black

Cody showed up at the announce table and yelled about Malakai Black kicking Arn Anderson last week. Cody demanded Malakai come to the ring but he showed up on the screen. Malaki said he looked in Cody’s eyes last week and the intensity wasn’t there. Cody dared him to come to the ring and get a better look and the lights went out. Malakai Black arrived in the ring and traded punches. AEW security rushed the ring and broke it up to end the segment.

Hangman Page Confronted Kenny Omega

Tony Schiavone interviewed Hangman Page tonight. Hangman said the Dark Order is right and he still needs that AEW Championship and the crowd popped. Hangman said he was here to challenge for the title and Don Callis interrupted with The Elite. They got in some insults and Matt Jackson made his way to the ring.

Matt said that Hangman abandoned his best friends and it blows his mind that he left them for a bunch of losers (Dark Order). Matt added that he could smell the booze on Hangman’s breath and claimed that Page doesn’t have the balls to hit him. Hangman knocked Matt out of the ring and Kenny Omega slid into the ring. Dark Order rushed the ring for the save and The Elite retreated as the crowd chanted AEW.

Omega suggested a 5 vs. 5 Elimination match and Hangman said if they win he gets a title shot and Dark Order gets a tag title match. Kenny said that if The Elite wins, Hangman loses his title shot and so does the Dark Order. A “cowboy sh*t!” shit broke out and Kenny told them to shut up. Hangman accepted the stipulations to end the promo.

Christian Cage def. Matt Hardy

Christian Cage battled Matt Hardy tonight on Dynamite. Christian dominated early and brought Matt out of the ring. Cage sent Hardy into the barricade and then made his way to the top rope. Christian hit a Crossbody and both men fell to the floor.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Christian brought Matt to the corner and went for a Tornado DDT but Matt blocked it. Hardy unloaded some punches and hit Cage with a chop to the chest. Matt connected with a Superplex and then hit Christian with a low blow while the referee was distracted.

Matt hit the Twist of Fate and went for the cover but Christian kicked out at two. Matt applied a Sleeper Hold outside the ring and rolled back inside as the referee started counting. Christian got back in the ring and hit the Killswitch for the pinfall victory. After the match, Private Party rushed the ring but Jurassic Express made the save. Luchasaurus lifted Christian up on his shoulders to celebrate.

Sammy Guevara Picked Up A Win

Sammy Guevara faced Wheeler Yuta tonight. Sammy got a great reaction from the crowd. Yuta connected with a Splash and went for the cover but Sammy kicked out at two. Guevara connected with an awesome springboard Cutter and then the GTH for the pinfall victory.

Yuka Sakazaki def. Penelope Ford

Yuka Sakazaki squared off against Penelope Ford on this week’s show. Sakazaki controlled the match early and sent Penelope out of the ring. Back in the ring, Penelope hit a Suplex and followed it up with a Clothesline for a near fall. Yuka hit the Magical Girl Splash for the pinfall victory.

Nyla Rose Vowed To Take The Title From Britt Baker Next Week

Britt Baker was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Tony asked if she was alright after Nyla Rose recently put her through a table. Britt said she has dealt with worse and her wounds healed because she is the baddest b*tch on the block. Baker noted that Nyla has beaten her before but Britt is in a league of her own right now. Britt added that she knows Vickie is listening backstage and said that she has a last name that will keep her relevant forever in wrestling, but Nyla Rose doesn’t. Nyla needs the title to be relevant. Vickie and Nyla responded in a backstage promo and Rose vowed to beat Baker next week for the title.

Darby Allin Won AEW’s First Coffin Match

Darby Allin battled Ethan Page in a Coffin Match in the main event. Scorpio Sky interfered as it was revealed he was hiding in the coffin. Sky attacked Darby and sent him flying over the steel steps. Sting made his way to the ring to a massive pop and battled with Scorpio Sky in the crowd. Sting hit the Stinger Splash as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Page and Allin were still battling in the crowd. They returned to the ring and Page bounced Darby’s face off the steel steps. Ethan removed the turnbuckle and slammed Allin to the mat. Darby hit Page with the exposed steel and Dropkicked the steel steps onto Page.

Ethan and Allin started trading punches inside the coffin. Page connected with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Page lifted Darby up in a Fireman’s Carry and walked up the steel steps but Allin escaped. Darby slammed Page onto the steps and made his way to the top rope.

Page got up and crotched Allin on the top turnbuckle and hit Ego’s Edge on top of the steel steps. Allin used his skateboard and leaped off the top rope. Allin kicked Page with the skateboard and Page fell into the coffin. Allin closed it to win the match. After the match, Darby climbed to the top rope and hit a Coffin Drop through the coffin to close the show.