Aliyah Reportedly Being Called Up To WWE’s Main Roster

Aliyah was not pleased with Robert Stone following her team’s loss to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter on NXT this week. She stormed off on her former team and appears to be gone from the Robert Stone Brand.

According to multiple reports, Aliyah is headed to the main roster. According to a report from Fightful, the 26-year-old from Toronto impressed the right people when they scouted her at the WWE Performance Center recently. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis were reported to have been scouting talent at the PC at the end of June.

Another report from the WrestleVotes Twitter account is stating that Aliyah is headed to the RAW brand. This may have been part of a straight-up trade involving Mandy Rose heading to NXT.

"YOU DESERVE IT! ? ?, ???! YOU DESERVE IT! ? ?, ???!"



We agree with the CWC, you DO deserve this moment, @WWE_Aliyah. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fwcm6MSAjb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021

Aliyah started training with Squared Circle Training in Toronto. Her first trainer was Impact Wrestling‘s Taylor Wilde. She would later train with Rob Fuego as well. She signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2015 and reported to the Performance Center.

In an interview with WWE.com in 2016, she spoke about being a huge wrestling fan growing up.

“Growing up, I would not miss Raw, SmackDown or a pay-per-view. Every time WWE would come to Toronto, I’d go to the events at the Air Canada Centre or Ricoh Coliseum. I was a huge fangirl.”

“My favorites are Edge, obviously, because he’s Canadian, and Jeff Hardy. For the Divas (it was still Divas then), Trish Stratus, Lita and Mickie James.”