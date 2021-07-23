Andrade Originally Scheduled For Jay White Spot In Impact (Report)

At the conclusion of Slammiversary this weekend, “Switchblade” Jay White confronted Kenny Omega. White took part in the tapings on Sunday and Monday as well. As it turns out, however, AEW‘s Andrade El Idola was the one originally booked in that spot.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade was to confront Omega building to their TripleMania match for AAA next month. There would also be a trios match on Impact television featuring Omega and the Good Brothers against Andrade and two other wrestlers. Andrade and Impact couldn’t come to a deal, however, leading to the change.

The switch to going with Jay White instead was something Omega only found out about when he arrived in Nashville for the shows.

“The plan was for Andrade to be in that spot, to build a program with Andrade, managed by Konnan, against Omega,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “They were going to do a six-man tag at the tapings with Omega & Gallows & Anderson vs. Andrade and two others.”

“But in the end, it fell through because Impact and Andrade didn’t come to money terms for the deal.”

It is not clear if a match between Jay White and Kenny Omega will take place. If it does, it’s not clear which promotion it would take place in. TripleMania will take place the same day as NJPW Resurgence on August 14th.

In addition to Omega vs Andrade for the AAA Mega Championship, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache in a title vs title match.