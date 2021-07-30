Backstage Update On Harry Smith Returning To WWE

Harry Smith (aka Davey Boy Smith Jr. & DH Smith) returned to WWE recently in a Dark match taped before Smackdown on July 16th. He teamed with Austin Theory and defeated Odyssey Jones & Xyon Quinn. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Smith signed with WWE in April but his return has been kept quiet.

“Harry Smith, who has been working dark matches as a tag team with Austin Theory, actually signed with the company in April but everyone was told to keep it quiet until he debuted,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Smith’s last indy appearance was at the GCW Bloodsport show on April 8th, 2021. John Laurinaitis was said to have been behind recruiting him back into the company.

The original plan had been for Smith to debut as a babyface on NXT UK. A program with WALTER over the NXT UK title was on the table but Vince McMahon reportedly wanted Smith for the Smackdown brand.

“Laurinaitis pushed hard for him to be on the main roster and Vince wanted him on Smackdown,” Meltzer continued.

In his first run with WWE, Smith won tag team gold along with Tyson Kidd twice. He held the IWGP Heavyweight tag titles along with Lance Archer 3x in NJPW. Smith, Teddy Hart, and Brian Pillman Jr. also held the tag titles in MLW.