Bray Wyatt Released from WWE

WWE has confirmed the news that Bray Wyatt has been released from the company. The news broke this evening on Twitter, where WWE officially confirmed the news.

Wyatt has been off of WWE programming for some time, since the WrestleMania 37 PPV event in Florida.

There have been rumors of Bray Wyatt not being happy with the overall creative direction of The Fiend character, however these are conflicting with the reports that Wyatt has a major part to play in his own creative.

‘The Fiend’ character for Bray Wyatt is arguably some of his best work on the WWE main roster, however his original ‘cult leader’ Wyatt Family persona is also lauded by fans and critics, especially in hindsight.

There’s no news on when Bray was made aware of his release, however we can expect him to now be sitting out a 90-day non-compete clause.

Several former WWE Superstars have gone on to sign with AEW, such as Malakai Black, who also played a dark character on-screen for WWE and NXT prior to that. Black was able to appear in AEW earlier than expected, due to a clerical error which meant he had a 30-day non-compete rather than the standard 90 for a main roster Superstar.