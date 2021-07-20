Calvin Tankman Wants Another Shot At Jacob Fatu (Exclusive)

Major League Wrestling returned to live wrestling last Saturday night for their Battle Riot III from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

I was on-hand at the Battle Riot as a correspondent for SEScoops where I spoke with a few MLW wrestlers and one being Calvin Tankman.

When I asked if he was happy to be at the famous 2300 Arena for his first taping, Tankman answered that it was a dream come true.

“Definitely. My first taping with fans and it’s in a legendary arena where you know, growing up you watch a lot of matches and moments from this very place and dream of wrestling here. So, definitely a dream come true to finally get the opportunity,” Tankman said.

The discussion then moved onto me asking Tankman about who he hopes to wrestle with in MLW by the end of 2021. Tankman names Alex Kane, but then goes on to talk about current MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu.

“I think I got a little screwed in the title match, so I think there is something to be said with round two with me and Fatu. I mean if anything was proven, it’s that his crown was threatened,” Tankman said.

Other topics discussed include wanting to wrestle Alex Hammerstone, Rhyno/Rhino giving him advice on which cheesesteak place to go to in Philadelphia, and more.

You can watch MLW’s Battle III for free on July 24th with beIN SPORTS or on MLW’s YouTube channel at 10 p.m. EST.

Watch my full interview with Calvin Tankman here: