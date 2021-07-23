Details On When Daniel Bryan Began Contract Talks With AEW

Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling, which is just one of the big additions to the roster as well as the promotion having talks with fellow former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Bryan is expected to make his debut during the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 22nd. This show has already sold over 15,000 tickets.

As part of his deal, in addition to comparable money to his WWE contract, Bryan wanted to work fewer dates and be able to work in Japan as well as have creative input.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam, who initially broke the news, has an update on the situation. AEW’s internal talks on bringing Bryan in began back in May after his WWE contract expired

While AEW was talking about it among top executives, there were no contract talks or negotiations happening with Bryan. However, talks between Bryan and AEW began some time over the last few weeks.

As of this writing, it’s still unclear how long the contract is nor the amount of money the fan-favorite star is getting.