Eva Marie: “I Hope Fans Boo Me Out of The Building”

WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie made her return to the show earlier this year; however, she has not yet made an appearance in front of a live audience since she got back to the company due to the WWE Thunderdome essentially being behind closed doors.

During a recent interview with Erin Silvia and Russ Weakland of Hollywood Life, Eva Marie would say that she is more than prepared for fans to boo her once she does make her way out in front of a live WWE crowd.

“There is nothing like performing and walking into our upcoming tours that start July 16th with SmackDown out in Texas and Monday Night Raw in Dallas,” the leader of the Evalution began.

Eva Marie On Being Boo’ed

“I just moved there, so I feel like it is a little bit of my hometown now, but to walk out there and embrace the fans… actually I hope they boo”, Marie continued, describing what she wants to happen when she gets out there in front of a crowd.

“I hope they boo me out of the building. Every movie and every show or book, you always need a good villain, and I’m okay wearing that hat. Coming back, I think the WWE Universe has no problem making me that villain either,” the RAW Superstar concluded.

Eva Marie and Doudrop are currently in a feud with Alexa Bliss that will likely take them to some sort of handicap match at SummerSlam in August.