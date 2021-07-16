Four NXT Stars Reported Backstage at WWE SmackDown

Details have surfaced stating four NXT Superstars are present backstage for Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

Friday, Xyon Quinn, formerly known as Daniel Vidot, tweeted a picture of him and NXT Superstar Odyssey Jones backstage in Houston. Later Friday afternoon, PWInsider reported that Xia Li, Austin Theory and Aliyah were also backstage.

Prior to their debut on main, Shotzi, Toni Storm and Tegan Nox all showcased their skills in dark matches, for WWE management’s consideration. It’s likely these four NXT Superstars are also wrestling in dark matches for similar reasons.

Wednesday, WrestleVotes disclosed that a trade had happened between rosters, landing Mandy Rose back on WWE NXT and moving Aliyah up to WWE Raw. Multiple outlets confirmed that Aliyah impressed management during a scouting trip.

These reports also follow the rumored return of Finn Balor on tonight’s Money In The Bank go-home show.