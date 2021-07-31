Free To Attend Premiere Party Announced For Rampage In Chicago

AEW has announced a free-to-attend premiere party for Rampage in Chicago taking place on August 13 from the Replay Lincoln Park bar.

The party hosted by Warrior Wrestling’s Nick Hausman will feature many festivities including AEW swag giveaways, AEW trivia, WWF WrestleMania arcade and pinball competition, and more:

Y’all, this is seriously going to kick ass. Warner/AEW is sending us a bunch of promotional stuff. FREE to attend and there’s a chance you’ll leave with FREE @AEW stuff.



This is THE DANCE before #TheFirstDance in Chicago.



Can you RT this please @TonyKhan? https://t.co/0PpHt9TT0m — Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. (@Nick_Hausman) July 31, 2021

The party will start a couple of hours before the premiere of AEW’s second TV show Rampage that will be taking place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

This is an interesting announcement from AEW, especially since the second episode of their new TV show will also be taking place in Chicago from the United Center just a week later on August 20.

Though that won’t be all as the promotion is set to hold 4 more shows in the Chicago area after the mentioned Rampage episode which includes the All Out PPV event from Now Arena on September 5th.

Reports suggest that Chicago native CM Punk has agreed to make his wrestling return for AEW. Many expect him to make his comeback during one of these shows.

Whether or not this turns out to be the case will be seen in the future but it’s clear that fans will be in for another fun wrestling night during the upcoming premiere party.