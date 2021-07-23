Hiromu Takahashi Cleared by Return to by Doctors

Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi says he’s been cleared to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Takahashi posted on Twitter today that doctors have cleared him to wrestle again after rehabbing a torn left pectoral muscle. NJPW Global Twitter account also quoted Takahashi’s post and said, “Somebody is clear.”

Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert reported that the injury occurred in a tag team match with current IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma on February 19th at Road to Castle Attack at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan.

As a result, The timetable after he sustained his injury was that he’d be out for six months. The timing of Takahashi’s tweet suggests that the rehab went according to plan.

The tweet from Takahashi said, “Good news. The doctor gave me permission to return! Let’s go crazy again. Feeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

Hiromu Takahashi Injury History

When Takahashi announced his injury shortly after, he had to relinquish his IWGP Junior heavyweight championship. It marked the second time Takahashi had to vacate the championship because of an injury.

The first time Takahashi vacated the championship was when he broke his neck. The injury occurred in a match against Dragon Lee during the G1 Special on July 9, 2018, at the Cow Palace in San Fransisco, California.

Takahashi would be inactive for over a year until he made his return in December 2019. He reclaimed the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship by defeating Will Ospreay on January 4, 2020, at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Picture

El Desperado won the vacant championship at Castle Attack at the Osaka-j? Hall in Osaka, Japan, on February 28 in a three-way match against Bushi and El-Phantasmo.

Desperado will defend against Robbie Eagles at Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25th in the Tokyo Dome. However, now cleared, Takahashi could be on track to reclaim the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship once again.